'Sundhara Travels' to get a sequel?

An interesting buzz is that Sundhara Travels, the hit 2002 Tamil film starring Murali and Vadivelu is likely to have a sequel. Reports add that Karunakaran and Yogi Babu are likely to reprise Murali and Vadivelu's roles respectively in the sequel.
Sundhara Travels is the remake of the blockbuster Malayalam film Ee Parakkum Thalika starring Dileep.
While the producer and director of Sundhara Travels are yet to be revealed, we hear that both Yogi Babu and Karunakaran were approached for the sequel.
Though the Tamil version wasn't a big blockbuster like the Malayalam version, the comedy scenes in Sundhara Travels are quite popular among the masses and the film also often gets aired on TV channels, thanks to Vadivelu's hit comedy track.