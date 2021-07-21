'Sundhara Travels' to get a sequel?

An interesting buzz is that Sundhara Travels, the hit 2002 Tamil film starring Murali and Vadivelu is likely to have a sequel. Reports add that Karunakaran and Yogi Babu are likely to reprise Murali and Vadivelu's roles respectively in the sequel.

Sundhara Travels is the remake of the blockbuster Malayalam film Ee Parakkum Thalika starring Dileep.