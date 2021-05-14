Suneel Darshan recalls his association with Akshay Kumar

Mumbai, May 14 (IANS) Filmmaker Suneel Darshan goes down memory lane to recall his long association with Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar.

"We commenced our fruitful association with 'Jaanwar', which was Akshay's first success after a dull period in 1999. Then with 'Ek Rishtaa' he went notches higher to be pitted against Amitabh Bachchan and carry off the role with full conviction. These movies were followed by 'Haan Maine Bhi Pyaar Kiya', 'Andaaz', 'Talaash', 'Mere Jeevan Saathi' and 'Dosti Friends Forever'," recalls Darshan.