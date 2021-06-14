Suneeta Rao: People always remember the first big hit

Mumbai, June 14 (IANS) Singer Suneeta Rao does not mind being called the "Paree Hoon Main" maker, as she says people always remember the first big hit of any artiste.

"People always remember the first big hit of any artiste -- no matter what they come up with later on, like 'Careless whispers' by George Michael. But the song itself has a very special quality because of the way I was feeling at the time and because it was what people needed to hear at the time," Suneeta told IANS.