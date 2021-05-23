Suneeta Rao wrote new song 'Vaada karo' when she was pregnant with daughter

Mumbai, May 23 (IANS) Pop singer Suneeta Rao has dropped a new track titled "Vaada karo", highlighting climate change. She says she wrote the song when she was expecting her daughter, who is now 11.

"Vaada Karo is a pledge to fight climate change and spread awareness about it. I wrote the song when I was pregnant with my daughter, who is now 11, and features in the video. I woke up that morning thinking, 'what kind of world are we leaving for our children?' And the lyrics of the song just came pouring out," Suneeta told IANS.