Suniel Shetty clarifies 'No Delta variant in my society'

Mumbai, July 13 (IANS) Actor Suniel Shetty took to social media to refute re ports claiming that his building has been sealed by the BrihanMumbai Municip al Corporation, calling it misreporting and fake news.

Shetty, who resides in Prithvi Apartments in South Mumbai's Altamount Road, t weeted claiming there is no "Delta Variant" in his building society. The act or said that while a notice has been put up on one wing, the entire building has not been sealed.