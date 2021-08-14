Suniel Shetty gives a glimpse of his 'best role'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 14 (ANI): In a career spanning over three decades, actor Suniel Shetty has donned several different roles, but it's the real-life role of being a father to his son Ahan Shetty that he considers the most important one.

On Saturday, Suniel took to his Instagram account and posted a picture of him sitting next to Ahan."My only SON shine and my most important/best role is a father to my son," he captioned the post.Suniel's post for his son garnered several likes and comments from social media users, including members of the film industry.Actor Sanjay Kapoor commented: "Best jodi.""Love it," actor Sonu Sood wrote.Ahan, too, expressed his love for his father."Love you papa," Ahan commented.Ahan is Suniel and Mana Shetty's second child after Athiya Shetty. On the work front, Ahan is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Sajid Nadiadwala's new film 'Tadap', co-starring Tara Sutaria. (ANI)