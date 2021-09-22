Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff flex muscles on 'KBC 13', Big B impressed

Mumbai, Sep 22 (IANS) Bollywood actors Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty will be seen as special guests on the 'Shaandaar Shukravaar' special episode of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13'. They will be on the hotseat and play the game with host Amitabh Bachchan.

The duo also showed some fitness moves and exercises that impressed everyone present there. During a conversation, Amitabh Bachchan asked Suniel Shetty the secret behind his fit body and he answered that it is because he goes to the gym 6 days a week.