Suniel Shetty, Pooja Bhatt get nostalgic as 'Border' completes 24 years

Recalling her acting stint on the movie, actor Pooja Bhatt took to Instagram Stories and wrote: "Happy Border Day everyone. #24 years."Released in 1997, 'Border' is set during the period of the India-Pakistan war of 1971. Actors Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty and Akshaye Khanna played the lead roles in the patriotic movie.J.P. Dutta's daughter and producer Nidhi Dutta also took to Instagram to celebrate 24 years of 'Border'."Happy Border Day everyone. This day belongs to every Indian.. and the patriotism inside each of us...and the team that showed us just how much of it we had in our viens," Nidhi wrote, tagging the cast of the film.Suniel Shetty has re-shared Nidhi Dutta's post on his Instagram Story.Not only for the plot and actors' incredible performances, the movie also won millions of hearts for its beautiful musical score. Roopkumar Rathod and Sonu Nigam's song 'Sandese Aate Hai' was a major hit.After 'Border', J.P. Dutta did not stop making war-based films. He came up with 'LOC Kargil' in 2003 and then 'Paltan' in 2018. (ANI)