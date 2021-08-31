Suniel Shetty turns brand ambassador for Maharashtra Delphic Council

Mumbai, Aug 31 (IANS) Actor Suniel Shetty has been named as the brand ambassador for the Maharashtra Delphic Council for Performing Arts.

Talking about the same, Suniel Shetty shared: "I am super excited to join the Maharashtra Delphic Council as a brand ambassador. Art and culture as a subject is very close to my heart and with Delphic coming to India, I am sure all artistes from Maharashtra will be able to showcase their talents globally and show the world our rich culture."