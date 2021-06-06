Sunil Dutt's daughter Priya pays homage to father on his 92nd birth anniversary

Priya posted a video on Instagram, which shows unseen pictures of the legendary actor."My father was a complete man. He was great in all the roles he played in his life. A son, a husband, a father, an Actor, a political activist and most of all he was a great humanitarian," Priya wrote.Calling Sunil Dutt a 'spirited man', she added: "I feel the younger generations must know that Sunil Dutt was not just an actor or politician but also way more.""He was a spirited man, his life's journey was full of adventure and exploration, in some I was fortunate to be part of, he left a lasting mark on all those he met on that journey. Today we celebrate his life," she added.Sunil Dutt died of a heart attack in Mumbai on May 25, 2005.Speaking of his contribution to Indian cinema, he had given memorable performances in movies such as 'Hamraaz', 'Reshma Aur Shera', 'Gumraah', 'Mera Saaya', 'Mother India', 'Waqt', 'Padosan' and 'Sadhna'.His last acting stint was in the film 'Munna Bhai M.B.B.S', where he shared the screen with his son Sanjay Dutt. The movie was released in 2003.Apart from acting, Sunil Dutt had a remarkable political career, too. In 1984, he had joined the Congress party and remained a Member of Parliament for five terms. (ANI)