Sunil Grover: Sunflower is 'high drama' with an 'insane cast'

Mumbai, June 9 (IANS) Actor-comedian Sunil Grover currently awaits the release of the crime comedy web series "Sunflower". He feels the show should keep viewers on the edge and also guessing over what's going to happen next.

"The genre is absolutely high drama. We all love a good psychological thriller. We love being on the edge and 'Sunflower' would keep you guessing over what's taking place next," he says.