Sunil Grover: While choosing a project I choose stuff that won't let me sleep

Mumbai, May 23 (IANS) Actor Sunil Grover shed almost 8.1 kilos for his role in "Sunflower", a thriller series that drops soon.

"It will be very different than what I have done with 'Tandav' or anything prior," he promises about his new project, adding: "While choosing a project, I make it a point to choose stuff that will blow me and not let me sleep a couple of days before we shoot, and this is bang on."