Sunil Grover's look in 'Sunflower' unveiled

Mumbai, May 10 (IANS) Actor-comedian Sunil Grovers look in the upcoming crime comedy series "Sunflower" has been revealed. In the first-look poster, Sunil points at what seems like a squint eye.

The web series drops on June 11. Written by Vikas Bahl and co-directed by Rahul Sengupta and Vikas Bahl, the show tells the story of a middle-class housing society in Mumbai called Sunflower, with quirky characters.