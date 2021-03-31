Sunny Deol's younger son Rajveer debuts in film by Sooraj Barjatya's son

Mumbai, March 31 (IANS) Sunny Deols younger son Rajveer Deol will make his Bollywood debut in a coming-of-age love story backed by Rajshri Productions. The film also marks the directorial debut of Sooraj R. Barjatyas son Avnish S. Barjatya. Bollywood veteran and Rajveers grandfather Dharmendra tweeted the news on Wednesday.

"Introducing my grandson #RajveerDeol to the world of cinema along with #Avnishbarjatya directorial debut. I humbly request you all to shower the same love and affection on both the kids as you have on me. Good luck and Godbless. #Rajshrifilms #barjatyas #Deols #RajveerDeol," wrote Dharmendra on Twitter, about the film that talks of love and relationships in today's world.

Rajveer's uncle Bobby Deol also shared: "On the way to realise his dream ...Rajshri Productions proudly announces the collaboration of Rajveer Deol & Avnish Barjatya in a coming-of-age love story. A beautiful journey awaits ahead #SoorajBarjatya #RajveerDeol #AvnishBarjatya."

After studying theatre in the UK, Rajveer has worked as an assistant director. He has been training under theatre and film director Feroz Abbas Khan.

While the lead actress opposite Rajveer is yet to be finalised, the film is expected to go on floors in July this year and is slated for a 2022 release.

--IANS

abh/vnc