Sunny Hinduja: Getting more stories that are strong on content

Mumbai, Sep 12 (IANS) Actor Sunny Hinduja, who was recently seen in 'The Family Man 2', says that now he is getting offers of stories which are more content-driven.

While the actor is tight-lipped about a recently signed project, he tells IANS: "I've been reading scripts from well known production houses for movies as well as web series. Currently the roles I am getting are more character-driven.".