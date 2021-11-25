Sunny Hinduja joins cast of 'Shehzada'

Taking to his Instagram handle, the actor posted a picture in which he can be seen posing along with the clapperboard of the film.He added the caption, "Socha birthday ki shuruvaat should be with a blast !! Super happy and excited to be a part of "Shehzada"."Friends, fans and fellow members of the film fraternity flooded the post with likes and comments.Actor Amol Parashar dropped a string of fire emoticons."Star is born. Rockingggggggggg," a fan wrote.Directed by Rohit Dhawan, 'Shehzada' also features Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy and Sachin Khedekar.Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Allu Arvind, S Radha Krishna and Aman Gill, 'Shehzada', which is touted as an action-packed family musical film, will hit theatres on November 4, 2022. (ANI)