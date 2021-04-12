Sunny Hinduja: Post lockdown, OTT spells win-win for all

"Good content and skilful talent always survives irrespective of it (projects) being released in theatres or on OTT. Without thinking much, I am here to perform and will do that to the best of my abilities," Sunny tells IANS.

Mumbai, April 12 (IANS) Actor Sunny Hinduja, who plays Vicky in the second season of "Chacha Vidhayak Hai Humare", says he doesn't think much before taking up a role and only focuses on giving his best.

He adds: "For me, it is important that I bring a certain impact to the story. The platform can be any, but if my character is not adding value to the story, I don't enjoy it much. In all my characters which I have played so far, I have felt connected to the storyline and been an integral part of the plot."

Sunny, whose role in the new season of "Chacha Vidhayak Hai Humare" has been well-received, also saw a positive response for his act as officer Milind in the first season of "The Family Man". The actor does accept that OTT platforms are booming and he says it is a good time for all artistes.

"I am glad to see how the OTT platform is booming. It's because of this that I got the opportunity to display my skills as an actor. Also, after the lockdown there has been a heavy consumption of series. The demand is also increasing for actors, directors and technicians. It's a win-win for all," he says.

