Sunny Leone foresees good year with 'Shero', 'Anamika'

Gurugram (Haryana), Aug 29 (IANS) International porn star-turned-Bollywood actress Sunny Leone sounded all excited on Saturday night about her next film, Sreejith Vijayan's Tamil psychological thriller 'Shero', and the MX Player web series by Vikram Bhatt, 'Anamika'.

Fielding questions by journalists at a perfume launch, Leone said 'Anamika' "wrapped just yesterday". Looking back at the 10-part web series, she said: "I am very excited it has finally been completed. It's gonna be a good year. I call it a 'working year'. which is perfect because we were all locked down. I think you'll enjoy what I did."