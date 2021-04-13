Sunny Leone heads to Kerala to begin shoot of 'Shero'

Thiruvananthapuram, April 13 (IANS) Sunny Leone returns to Kerala to start the shoot of her upcoming film, the psychological thriller "Shero". The actress was in Kerala recently, to shoot for the reality TV show "MTV Splitsvilla".

"I am elated to be back to Kerala to shoot for the first schedule of the film. I love this place and it serves as the perfect backdrop for the film," Sunny tells IANS.