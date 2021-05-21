Sunny Leone is 'addicted' to this!

Mumbai, May 21 (IANS) Sunny Leone has revealed what she is addicted to, in a social media video she posted on Friday.

In the Instagram clip, she seems to be on set of the reality show "Splitsvilla". Co-host Rannvijay Singha can be seen in the background.

The clip shows Sunny standing with her back towards the camera in an off-shoulder dress, as a crew member uses a massage gun on her back.