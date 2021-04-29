Sunny Leone: It's time to get vaccinated

Mumbai, April 29 (IANS) Sunny Leone has urged everyone to fight Covid-19, saying it is time to get vaccinated.

Sunny posted a picture on Instagram where she is seen a blue lace leotard paired with a tan jacket, smiling at the camera.

"Let's take the fight to #covid_19. It's time to get Vaccinated!! Vaccinate yourself and your loved ones to give everyone especially the Frontline warriors a fighting chance against the pandemic!!" Sunny wrote alongside the image.