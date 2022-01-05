Sunny Leone opens up about motherhood on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

Mumbai, Jan 5 (IANS) Actress Sunny Leone shared her experience of being a mother and taking care of her three kids on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.

Musicians Mika Singh, Sunny Leone, Toshi and Sharib Sabri will be seen promoting their new song 'Panghat' on the show.

Sunny and her husband Daniel Weber had two kids Noah and Asher through surrogacy and adopted a girl named Nisha.