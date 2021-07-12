"Stay Home!! Mountains are not going anywhere.. neither should you!! #SunnyLeone #dontbeanidiot#StayHome #StaySafe," wrote Sunny Leone as caption with a clip that has the cautionary advice "Mountains are calling" written on it.

Mumbai, July 12 (IANS) Sunny Leone took to Instagram on Monday advising fans to stay home.

In the video Sunny is seen on the set of a film. Dressed in a brown jumpsuit she runs into a crowded place. The video cuts to an alarming picture of hundreds of people on a road in the mountains. In the end, Sunny is seen returning back slowly with a panicked face.

As photos and videos of thronging tourists have been circulating on social media, Sunny shared the post to urge people to avoid travel.

Sunny's upcoming projects are "Shero" and "The Battle Of Bheema Koregaon".

