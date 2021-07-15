Sunny Leone resumes shooting for Vikram Bhatt's 'Anamika'

Directed by Vikram Bhatt, 'Anamika' is being touted as an action-oriented project."It's fantastic to come back to this lovely team. We've gone over everything we have shot so far, and brushed ourselves up with everything that has been shot so far, so we're clear about where we're starting off from," Sunny said."It is always a pleasure to work with Vikram and I'm delighted to return to the sets of our show," Sunny added.Before returning to the shoot, Sunny often treated her fans with BTS pictures and videos from the sets of 'Anamika', which also stars Sonnalli Seygall.Sonnali, on Thursday, took to Instagram to share her excitement about her return to sets after lockdown."I am on my way to set to work after really really long. I am super excited," she said in a video clip.Sonnali is quite nervous too. "I am also a little bit jittery and nervous. I feel there's less certainty in my life due to Covid," she added. (ANI)