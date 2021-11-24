Sunny Leone reunites with 'Baby Doll' hitmaker Kanika Kapoor for new track

Mumbai, Nov 24 (IANS) Sunny Leone will soon start shooting for her music video titled 'Madhuban' for which she has reunited with 'Baby Doll' singer Kanika Kapoor.

The two have delivered hit dance numbers in the past and have been hailed as a great actor-singer duo.

What makes this song special is that the male singer of the track, Arindam Chakraborty was chosen after he won a contest #ReelyFamous hosted on Instagram by music label Saregama. The second winner, Shivika Pratap Singh, will be seen next to Sunny Leone grooving to the song.