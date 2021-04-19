Sunny Leone signs a horror-comedy in Tamil!

She had also signed a period historical drama Veeramadevi but the project seems to be shelved as there is no progress in the shoot. The latest update is that Sunny Leone has signed a new horror-comedy film in Tamil.

Famous pornstar and Bollywood actress Sunny Leone had made her debut in Tamil with a special item number in Jai's Vada Curry .

To be directed by Yuvan of Sindhanai Sei fame, Sunny Leone is said to be playing a queen. The actress is said to be learning Tamil for her scenes in the film and she will be joining the sets from June.

For period portions, the makers are planning to shoot on a grand set in Mumbai. The yet-untitled film also has Ramesh Thilak, Mottai Rajendran, and Thangadurai in pivotal characters.

Javed Riaz of Maanagaram fame will be composing the music for the film.