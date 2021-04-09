Sunny Leone wishes husband on 10th anniversary

Mumbai, April 9 (IANS) Sunny Leone completed 10 years of marriage on Friday. She prays that her husband Daniel Weber and she walk through life together until their "dying days".

In an Instagram image she has posted, Sunny is seen resting her head on Daniel's shoulder.

"Happy 10th Anniversary to the man I love! I pray we walk through this life together until our dying days. You are my rock and my hero! Love you baby!!" she wrote as caption.