Sunny Leone's Holi kiss with hubby

Mumbai, March 30 (IANS) Sunny Leone has shared a picture kissing her husband Daniel Weber on Holi.

Sunny posted the picture on Instagram, also sharing her Holi celebrations with her children -- Noah, Asher and Nisha.

"The best Holi with family!! Nothing pretty or delicate about it. Nisha, Asher and Noah unleashed and did what they are supposed to! Just had fun! God bless you all and hope your lives are always full of colour," she wrote as caption.