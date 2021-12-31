Sunny Pancholi: I explored and experimented a lot as an actor in 2021

Mumbai, Dec 31 (IANS) Sunny Pancholi says 2021 was special for him as he got opportunities to explore as an actor.

The actor, who was last seen in the show "Balika Vadhu 2", says: "The year 2021 was special for me as I got the opportunity to act for a very beautiful show, 'Balika Vadhu 2'. I earned a lot of popularity and appreciation for my acting in the show. Even if I talk about my personal front, I made some genuine friends. The best part of the year was I got to explore and experiment a lot as an actor."