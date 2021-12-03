Sunny Pancholi says he left 'Balika Vadhu 2' for he couldn't play a father

Mumbai, Dec 3 (IANS) Production assistant-turned-actor Sunny Pancholi, who has just quit 'Balika Vadhu 2', has said it was a challenge to play a character who speaks with a Gujarati accent, but he's satisfied he has done it successfully.

"Playing Premji Anjaariya in 'Balika Vadhu 2' was a great journey," Pancholi said. "It was challenging because I had never essayed a Gujarati-accented character and such a dynamic personality with so many different shades of character -- impulsive, stylish in his own way and so loving towards young Anandi (Shreya Patel) and other characters of my family in the show. I loved this challenge and I think I mastered my role."