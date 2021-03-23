Sunny Singh opens up on playing Lakshman in 'Adipurush'

Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) Actor Sunny Singh has been cast as Lakshman in "Adipurush", the new Bollywood interpretation of the "Ramayan". He says he is excited to play a mythological character for the first time.

The film stars Prabhas as Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita and Saif Ali Khan as Raavan.

"To play the character of Laxman on the big screen is going to be a very different experience for me as in the past I haven't done a role in the mythological/period film genre. My past films have been commercial films but this one is different from all my other films," he says.