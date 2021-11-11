Sunny Singh wraps up the much-anticipated 'Adipurush'

All those gruelling gym sessions and training have paid off for him as the film was recently wrapped after 103 days.

Mumbai, Nov 11 (IANS) Sunny Singh has had a very productive year so far. The actor pumped iron for his role of Lord Laxman in 'Adipurush' and underwent a total body transformation.

The actor took to social media to share a picture from the film's wrap where he can be seen posing with his co-stars Kriti Sanon, Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan, his father, the film's director Om Raut and other crew members.

The actor also shared a heartfelt note on the completion of the film's schedule. He captioned the picture, "These pictures spell love and mean the world to me! Speak volumes of a bond shared. My dad came to visit us on the set on the last day of our shoot."

"Can't believe this beautiful journey of #Adipurush has come to an end. A journey that taught me so much and left me with memories and experiences of a lifetime. Thank you Om Sir for everything. #103days #adipurush", he added.

'Adipurush' marks Sunny's first pan-India outing and also his first mythological film. The film directed by Om Raut and produced by T-series will be released in multiple languages on August 11, 2022.

--IANS

aa/kr