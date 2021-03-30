Sunny Wayne starrer 'Anugraheethan Antony' to release on Apr 1

Anugraheethan Antony, directed by Prince Joy, is releasing at the theatres on April 1.
Sunny Wayne plays Antony in the movie. He is the son of a school teacher. His deeds become a cause of concern for his father. In between, Antony meets a girl named Sanjana.
Gouri G Kishan, known for her role in the Tamil hit 96, is the heroine.
Sidhique, Indrans, Suraj Venjarammoodu, Baiju Santhosh and Manikandan Achari include the cast.
Naveen T Manilal is the writer. M Shijith is the producer. Arun Muraleedharan is the music director.