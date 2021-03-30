  1. Sify.com
  2. Movies
  3. Malayalam
  4. Sunny Wayne starrer 'Anugraheethan Antony' to release on Apr 1

Sunny Wayne starrer 'Anugraheethan Antony' to release on Apr 1

Source :SIFY
Author :MOVIEBUZZ
Last Updated: Tue, Mar 30th, 2021, 10:42:19hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
Anugraheethan Antony

Anugraheethan Antony, directed by Prince Joy, is releasing at the theatres on April 1.

Sunny Wayne plays Antony in the movie. He is the son of a school teacher. His deeds become a cause of concern for his father. In between, Antony meets a girl named Sanjana. 

Gouri G Kishan, known for her role in the Tamil hit 96, is the heroine. 

Sidhique, Indrans, Suraj Venjarammoodu, Baiju Santhosh and Manikandan Achari include the cast.

Naveen T Manilal is the writer. M Shijith is the producer. Arun Muraleedharan is the music director. 

 

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features