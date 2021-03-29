'Super Dancer 4' host Paritosh Tripathi doesn't 'plan what to say' on show

"We cannot plan what to say on the spot. Either you are spontaneous, or you are not. Things end up happening on their own. You have an act from which you get your comedy punches. I don't think and go, but I am observant, and I think of what we can say," he told IANS.

Mumbai, March 29 (IANS) Actor-comedian Paritosh Tripathi, who currently hosts the dance-reality show "Super Dancer: Chapter 4", says he never plans any of his acts on the show, adding that hosting for him is all about being spontaneous.

Ask him how to manages the situation if the audience does not react in a certain way, and he says: "I try to do better next time. A good thing always gets a good reaction."

The actor says that he loves working and being on the set can easily change his mood.

"When you come on set, you stop feeling low. You feel low when you are not working. Being at work gives you a high," he says.

Paritosh is hosting the show for the fourth time in a row. Talking about the same, he says: "It feels great, four seasons is such a big deal. I feel like people have loved us and trusted us which is why we are here with the fourth season."

Actor Rithvik Dhanjani is his co-host in the show, which airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

