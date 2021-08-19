Super Dancer Chapter 4: Shilpa Shetty to perform 'kanjak pooja' for Arshiya

Mumbai, Aug 19 (IANS) Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra will be performing a 'kanjak pooja' for contestant Arshiya after her dance act on Vaishno Devi in the dance reality show 'Super Dancer Chapter 4'.

Shilpa says she is an ardent worshipper of Goddess Durga and thus she performed this ritual.

She says: "I am very spiritual and a devoted Devi bhakt. I have had the opportunity to visit the Vaishno Devi temple once and the experience was very inspiring. After seeing this act today, I want to perform a 'kanjak pooja' for Arshiya."