Super hit 'Aranmanai 3' to premiere on Zee 5 from November 12!

Tamil cinema's recent box office hit Aranmanai 3 is all set to be premiered on Zee 5 from November 12. We had already reported that another blockbuster film Doctor will have its digital premiere on November 5 on Netflix. These days, most films have their digital premiere within one month of their release date.

Zee 5 has been procuring quality hits like Santhanam's Dikkiloona, Samuthirakani’s Vinodhaya Sitham, and Vaibhav - Vani Bhojan's Malaysia to Amnesia, and now, they have also snapped Aranmanai 3.

Produced and directed by Sundar C, Arya, Rashi Khanna, Vivek, Yogi Babu, and Sakshi Agarwal, and Nalini have played the lead roles in Aranmanai 3.

Though critics have given an average review, the film managed to satisfy its target audience and turned out to be a profitable film to all parties associated.