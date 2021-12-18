Superstar Rajinikanth and Balki to team up?

Balki had narrated a script to Rajinikanth and the actor also liked it. But we have to wait and see whether the film would go on floors.

The latest hot buzz in Kollywood is that Superstar Rajinikanth had a fruitful interaction with the famous Hindi filmmaker Balki of Cheeni Kum and Shamitabh fame recently.

We hear that Balki has a Hindi producer ready while Rajinikanth also suggested a few Tamil film producers here. If all goes well, the film will also reunite Rajinikanth and Ilaiyaraaja, the regular composer for Balki's films.

Balki wants the film to be multilingual in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. Meanwhile, Rajinikanth's Annaatthe producers Sun Pictures want him to do one more film with them.

Another buzz is that Rajni's film with AGS Entertainment is shelved due to budget constraints, says a source close to the production house.