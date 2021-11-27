Superstar Rajinikanth appreciates team 'Maanaadu'!

Superstar Rajinikanth called and appreciated director Venkat Prabhu and Silambarasan TR after watching their recent blockbuster film Maanaadu. The veteran actor called Venkat Prabhu, Suresh Kamatchi, and Silambarasan TR to congratulate them on their massive success.

Maanaadu was supposed to release along with Rajinikanth's Annaatthe but postponed due to various reasons. Now, despite the postponement, the film has tasted a massive success. The entire team is on cloud nine with Rajinikanth's call and they are sharing their happiness on Twitter.