Superstar Rajinikanth discharged, says he is doing fine!

Superstar Rajinikanth was discharged yesterday(Sunday) from Kauvery Hospital Chennai where he had undergone a Carotid Artery revascularization procedure. The actor took to his Hoote page to share the news that he is doing fine and thanked everyone who wished him a speedy recovery.

Fans of Rajinikanth were worried after the sudden deterioration in their matinee idol's health but they are now relieved after hearing the voice of the actor on the Hoote page.