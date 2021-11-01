Superstar Rajinikanth discharged, says he is doing fine!

Superstar Rajinikanth was discharged yesterday(Sunday) from Kauvery Hospital Chennai where he had undergone a Carotid Artery revascularization procedure. The actor took to his Hoote page to share the news that he is doing fine and thanked everyone who wished him a speedy recovery.
Fans of Rajinikanth were worried after the sudden deterioration in their matinee idol's health but they are now relieved after hearing the voice of the actor on the Hoote page.
Meanwhile, we hear that Rajinikanth will be taking complete rest and not going to watch his Diwali release Annaatthe in theaters as he had already had a special screening of the film last week.
Only after assessing his health condition after a few months, doctors will take a final call on whether he should continue acting in films or not. For now, they have asked him to follow a relaxed lifestyle.