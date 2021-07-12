Superstar Rajinikanth dismantles Rajini Makkal Mandram!

Superstar Rajinikanth has dismantled his Rajini Makkal Mandram.

In his new statement, the actor said that he wouldn't be launching his political party and told that his Makkal Mandram's cadres are free to join their favorite political parties.

Now, as the Rajini Makkal Mandram is dissolved, fans of the actor can continue to be in Rajinikanth Fans Club but the Makkal Mandram will not be operational.