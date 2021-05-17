Superstar Rajinikanth donates 50 lakhs to TN CM's COVID19 relief fund

Superstar Rajinikanth has donated fifty lakh rupees for the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's COVID19 Relief Fund. The veteran actor met the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and handed over the cheque today.

Netizens are praising Rajinikanth for his magnanimous gesture. Among the actors, Rajinikanth has donated the highest amount for the relief fund so far. Actor Suriya along with his brother Karthi and Sivakumar donated one crore but it's a share of the three stars. Ajith has donated 25 lakhs to the relief fund.