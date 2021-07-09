Superstar Rajinikanth is back in Chennai from US!

Early today morning, Superstar Rajinikanth returned to Chennai after completing his annual medical check-up and brief holiday in US. Fans thronged the Chennai Airport in the wee hours to get a glimpse of the actor.

Rajinikanth waved his hands and media at the airport and left the place in a jiffy. Meanwhile, the first look poster of Rajinikanth's new film Annaatthe is all set to be unveiled this week after getting the nod from the actor.