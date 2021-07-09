Superstar Rajinikanth is back in Chennai from US!

Early today morning, Superstar Rajinikanth returned to Chennai after completing his annual medical check-up and brief holiday in US. Fans thronged the Chennai Airport in the wee hours to get a glimpse of the actor.
Rajinikanth waved his hands and media at the airport and left the place in a jiffy. Meanwhile, the first look poster of Rajinikanth's new film Annaatthe is all set to be unveiled this week after getting the nod from the actor.
Annaatthe's director Siva will be meeting Rajinikanth this week to get the confirmation from Rajinikanth.
Produced by Sun Pictures, the family action entertainer boasts an ensemble of actors including Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Meena, Khushbu, Prakash Raj, Soori, and Sathish.
Annaatthe is scheduled to release for this Diwali.