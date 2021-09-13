Superstar Rajinikanth lauds 'Thalaivii'

Superstar Rajinikanth watched director Vijay’s latest release Thalaivii at a private screening. After watching the film, the veteran actor called director Vijay over the phone and appreciated the film, for the grand and authentic portrayal of J Jayalalithaa’s life on the big screen.

The actor is also said to have conveyed his wishes to Kangana Ranaut, Arvind Swamy, and Samuthirakani through Vijay and heaped praise on their performances. It’s worth mentioning here that Rajinikanth had bitter and friendly moments with Jayalalithaa in his real life.