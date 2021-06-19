Superstar Rajinikanth leaves for the US

We had earlier reported that Superstar Rajinikanth is planning to visit the US for his routine health checkup and also to spend quality time with his family.
The actor sought special permission from the Central Government and today morning, he left for the US along with his family members.
On the work front, Superstar Rajinikanth has completed major portions of his upcoming commercial family entertainer Annaatthe. Produced by Sun Pictures, Siva of Viswasam fame has directed the film.
Annaatthe also has an ensemble of actors including Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Meena, Khushbu, Prakash Raj, Soori, and Sathish.
Slated to release for this Diwali, Rajinikanth will start dubbing for the film after he returns from the US.