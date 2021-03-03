Superstar Rajinikanth to begin 'Annaatthe'shoot from March 15?

The latest hot buzz in the Tamil film industry is that Superstar Rajinikanth is all set to begin the shooting for his mass action entertainer Annaatthe from March 15. The actor was taking complete rest ever since his blood pressure shot up in the earlier schedule in Hyderabad.

Sources say that the veteran actor is doing fine now and has given his nod to begin the shoot by the middle of this month. Produced by Sun Pictures, Khushbu, Meena, Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Prakash Raj, Soori, and Sathish are playing pivotal characters in the film.