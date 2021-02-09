Superstar Rajinikanth to resume the shoot of 'Annaatthe' from March?

If sources in the industry are to be believed, Superstar Rajinikanth is likely to resume the shoot of his upcoming film Annaatthe by the end of this month or the first week of March.
Earlier, Rajinikanth's health got deteriorated and his blood pressure shot up while shooting for the film in Hyderabad. A few in the crew were also infected by the coronavirus.
Sources say that director Siva had planned to shoot a few scenes in North India but now, he has decided to shoot the rest of the film in Hyderabad. The film's production house Sun Pictures has already confirmed that they are planning for a grand theatrical release for this Diwali.
Khushbu, Meena, Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Prakash Raj, Soori, and Sathish are playing pivotal characters in the film.
Siva's regulars Imman is composing the music for the film and Vetri cranks the camera.