Superstar Rajinikanth vaccinated, Soundarya shares the pic!

We had reported yesterday that Superstar Rajinikanth has wrapped up his portions of the upcoming family action entertainer Annaatthe in Hyderabad and returned to Chennai. Today, the actor got his second dose of the COVID19 vaccine(Covidshield) at his residence in Chennai.

Rajinikanth's younger daughter Soundarya took to her Twitter page to share the news. "Our Thalaivar gets his vaccine Let us fight and win this war against Corona virus together #ThalaivarVaccinated #TogetherWeCan #MaskOn #StayHomeStaySafe", tweeted Soundarya.

Sources say that Rajinikanth is also planning to fly to the US for his routine health checkup. After staying in the US for a while, the actor will return to India to complete the dubbing of Annaatthe.

Produced by Sun Pictures, Annaatthe is scheduled to release this Diwali. Directed by Siva, Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Meena, Khushbu, Prakash Raj, Soori, and Sathish are playing pivotal characters in the film.