Superstar Rajinikanth wraps up 'Annaatthe', returns to Chennai!

Superstar Rajinikanth has wrapped up his portions of his upcoming family action entertainer Annaatthe in Hyderabad and returned to Chennai.
Today morning, he reached Chennai on a private jet and his wife Latha welcomed him at his Poes Garden residence. Sources say that he will soon fly to the US for his routine health checkup.
Though director Siva has wrapped up Rajinikanth's portions, the team will be shooting for a few more days in Hyderabad.
Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Meena, Khushbu, Prakash Raj, Soori, and Sathish are playing pivotal characters in the film.
The film's producers Sun Pictures are planning for a grand release this Diwali. Imman is composing the music for the film and Veti cranks the camera.