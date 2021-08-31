Superstar Rajinikanth's 'Annaatthe' action scenes wrapped up!

Dhilip Subbarayan, the action choreographer of director Siva's Viswasam fame is choreographing the action scenes in Annaatthe . Sources say that the makers have completed almost 95% of the shoot and only a few minor scenes are left to be shot.

The action scenes in Superstar Rajinikanth and director Siva's Annaatthe have been successfully wrapped up.

Produced by Sun Pictures, Annaatthe is scheduled to hit the screens for this Diwali.

The film has actors including Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Meena, Khushbu, Prakash Raj, Soori, and Sathish. In a few more days, the makers will completely wrap up the shoot.

Imman is composing the music for the film, Vetri cranks the camera and Ruben is taking care of the cuts.

