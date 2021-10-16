Superstar Rajinikanth's 'Annaatthe' censored UA!

Produced by Sun Pictures, Red Giant Movies will be releasing the film in Tamil Nadu. The makers have also recently unveiled the teaser that was action-packed reminding us of the 90s mass films of Rajinikanth.

Directed by Siva of Viswasam and Veeram fame, Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Meena, Khushbu, Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, Soori, and Sathish are playing pivotal characters in the film. Imman is composing the music for Annaatthe, Vetri cranks the camera and Ruben is taking care of the cuts. Sources say that Sun Pictures is planning to soon hold a grand audio launch for the film.

Annaatthe is scheduled to hit the screens this Diwali in both Tamil and Telugu.